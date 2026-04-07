BJP's NV Subhash accuses AIMIM leaders of land encroachment in Hyderabad's Old City with police and GHMC support. He demands their arrest following violence during a recent anti-encroachment drive where an MLC and an ex-corporator were implicated.

BJP Alleges Land Encroachment by AIMIM

BJP leader NV Subhash on Tuesday accused leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of encroaching land in Hyderabad's Old City, alleging administrative inaction and police complicity. "AIMIM corporators, MLCs and leaders have encroached the land in the Old City with the help of local leaders. Instead of removing the encroachments, the leaders have supported those who have done encroachments with the help of the police," Subhash told ANI.

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He further alleged inaction on the part of civic and law enforcement authorities, stating, "Police and GHMC officials have become mute spectators. BJP condemns this indifferent attitude towards the Old City." Demanding strict action, Subhash added, "We demand that the Chief Minister take immediate action and that the AIMIM leaders be arrested."

Context of Recent Violence

The remarks come in the backdrop of recent violence reported during an anti-encroachment drive by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the Murgi Chowk area of Hyderabad. According to VC Sajjanar, IPS, Hyderabad Commissioner of police, strict action has been initiated following the April 4 incident, when GHMC officials, supported by Charminar Division police, were removing alleged illegal encroachments from Lad Bazar to Puranapool and were obstructed by an unlawful assembly.

Police Action Initiated

Strict action has been taken in connection with the April 4 incident at #Hyderabad’s Murgi Chowk during a GHMC anti-encroachment drive. GHMC officials, supported by Charminar Division police, were removing illegal encroachments from Lad Bazar to Puranapool when they were… — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) April 5, 2026

Police said the accused in the case include Sahil Akber, Ghouse (an ex-corporator), and Rahmath Baig (an MLC), along with their associates. During the incident, a police constable was allegedly assaulted while on duty. A case has been registered at Hussainialam Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. One accused has been arrested and produced before a court, while efforts are underway to take further legal action against others involved.

Authorities have stated that any attempt to obstruct public servants or resort to violence against officials performing their duties will be dealt with strictly as per the law.