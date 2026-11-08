AIMIM leader Waris Pathan urges Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to move beyond being vote banks, advocating for political leadership and representation. He cites global electoral successes to challenge stereotypes and demand better for the community.

Waris Pathan on Muslim Political Representation

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has pitched for stronger Muslim political representation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of forthcoming assembly polls, asserting that members of the community would no longer remain confined to being vote banks but would emerge as elected representatives.

Speaking to ANI here, Pathan on Saturday invoked the example of Abdul El-Sayed's electoral success in Michigan and said Muslims should aspire to occupy positions of political leadership and fight for the rights of the community and the poor. He also added that one day “Abdul” could even become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister of India.

"Abdul has won. He will go to Vidhan Sabha. And he will become the voice of Muslims and poor people. He will fight for justice. And one day, Abdul will also become the Prime Minister of India. Remember my words. He can also become the Chief Minister of UP. Earlier, we said that he can also become the Mayor. Now there are so many corporate leaders. One day, Abdul will also become the Chief Minister of UP," Pathan said.

Addressing Stereotypes and Political Rhetoric

Taking aim at those who allegedly use derogatory stereotypes against Muslims, Pathan said, "In Michigan, Abdul has become a senator. He has won a historic victory. And the BJP people are using Abdul as a slur. They are passing derogatory remarks. That Abdul makes puncture. They are getting slapped. Now Abdul will not sit on the floor. Now Abdul will take part. Abdul will win. He will go to Vidhan Sabha."

Earlier on Wednesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a sharp swipe at both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), asserting that Muslims will no longer be treated as mere vote banks and will emerge as leaders and lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh. Invoking the electoral success of Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed in the United States to argue for stronger minority representation, Owais stated that Muslims have traditionally been stereotyped in Indian political rhetoric.

"Abdul won in Michigan. Did this not become an issue when I said something on it? People from the BJP used to mock and say, 'Abdul puncture banata hai' (Abdul repairs punctures). The SP people used to say, 'Abdul dari bicchayega' (Abdul will spread the carpets), Owaisi told ANI.

Impact of US Elections

The remarks come after the high-stakes victory in Michigan unfolded as US networks projected a sweeping nationwide wave, with Democrats capturing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. The dramatic shift redrew the political map, seeing Texas and Kansas elect their first Democratic senators in decades, alongside crucial party flips in Ohio, Iowa, North and South Carolina, and Maine.

Criticism of Government and Secular Parties

Further, launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he alleged that Muslims were facing discrimination over their religious practices, food habits, mosques and madrasas. "Since the BJP government came into power in the last 12 years, they have completely ruined the country. Today, the BJP government has launched an open war against the Muslims. They hate our prayers, hijab, food, mosques, madrasas, bulldozers, mob lynching of Muslims," he said.

Pathan also criticised secular parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, alleging that they approach Muslims for electoral support but have failed to improve their social, economic and educational conditions. "Both parties have used the Muslims only for votes. They have done nothing else," he said.

Referring to the Mahmood Rahman Committee and the Ranganath Mishra Commission reports, he said the findings highlighted the backwardness of the Muslim community. "The report of the Mahmood Rahman Committee is scary. Look at the report of the Ranganath Mishra Committee. All the reports are a testimony to the fact that the Muslims are backward," he said.

Questioning the political response to issues affecting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Pathan asked whether political leaders had visited families and communities affected by demolitions and the incarceration of Muslim leaders. "When the Muslims were oppressed in madrasas, where they were bulldozed, did you ever go there? When Azam Khan went back to jail, did you go to meet him?" he asked. He added, "The people are watching. They will get an equal answer in the elections."

Addressing Demographics and Rhetoric

On the debate surrounding the Muslim population, Pathan cited figures to argue that the community's total fertility rate (TFR) had declined over the years. "These numbers show that the total fertility rate of Muslims is decreasing. In 1992-1993, the Muslim's TFR rate was 4.4. It decreased to 2.6 in 2015-16. After that, it decreased to 2.3 in 1921. So the TFR rate is decreasing," he said.

He accused certain political leaders of spreading misinformation and hatred about Muslims and referred to remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and a BJP MP on having three-four and four-five children, respectively. "Why don't you stop them? And here, they are spreading lies. They are spreading hatred. They just want to defame the Muslims," he said.

Pathan further urged people not to make derogatory remarks against the community, saying, "The people have become sensible. So stop talking nonsense." (ANI)