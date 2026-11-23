AIMIM Bihar President Akhtarul Iman is under fire for defending his controversial stance on bridal 'purdah', sparking backlash from political opponents who accuse him of promoting regressive ideologies instead of social progress.

AIMIM Leader Defends Remarks on Bridal Purdah

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): AIMIM Bihar State President Akhtarul Iman on Monday defended his controversial remarks about brides, their fathers-in-law and husbands, saying they were a matter of religion and meant only for Muslims who wish to follow Islamic teachings. The remarks, made at a public gathering (jalsa) are gaining traction. Iman had claimed that after marriage, the groom's family dresses the bride in traditional finery (solah shringar) and seats her at the reception to be displayed before relatives and friends. He opposed the practice, advocating for 'purdah' for Muslim women.

Religious Interpretation and Controversy

When questioned about his controversial statement, Iman said observing the veil (purdah) is obligatory (farz) in Islam and that he spoke strictly in accordance with the teachings of Islamic religious scholars. "India has a long tradition of Sufi saints and respect for women. Wearing sindoor is a matter of religious faith, and similarly, Islam requires women to observe purdah and wear hijab. No one should disrespect a religious scholar’s cap or tear a woman’s hijab. My comments were intended only for Muslims who wish to follow Islamic teachings, particularly regarding modesty and interactions between men and women," he told ANI.

Political Reactions

Amid the row, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said different religions have different traditions, but accused such leaders of always speaking of hatred. "Different religions have different traditions. These people always talk about hatred. We never hear anyone say, at the very least, that we should talk about educating society, education, health, employment, jobs, peace and brotherhood. Why don't these people talk about these things? They spread this venom in society and conspire to defame it." he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Danish Iqbal accused Iman of speaking like a "regressive maulana", highlighting that India has empowered women in their careers across many sectors. "In this country, regressive maulanas (clerics) have made numerous attempts to impose restrictions on the lives of Muslim women in the name of Sharia. They have sought to enslave them—effectively trying to extinguish their very lives. However, the Constitution of India has empowered Muslim women to such an extent that they are now becoming pilots, doctors, and boxers, excelling across various fields. Despite the persistent efforts of these maulanas—who have consistently used the fear of Sharia to exert control—the Constitution of India has paved the way for Muslim women to reach the pinnacle of success," he said.