Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday welcomed AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh's apology over her "will make Mumbra green" remark. Somaiya told ANI that the Mumbra police gave a strict warning to Shaikh following his complaint.

The BJP leader said, "AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh finally said sorry for his statement. It is AIMIM's design to paint the entire Mumbra. After my complaint, Mumbra police gave me in writing that Sahar Shaikh has apologised and has been given a strict warning."

Sharing police's note, which said that the Sahar Shaikh apologised for her remark, Somaiya wrote on X, "Sahar Shaikh's apology AIMIM's Sahar Sheikh apologised for her speech 'We will make Mumbra green' After My complaint, Police sent her Notice & called for explanation During My today's follow up visit, Mumbra Police in written response informed me about the apology."

The Controversial Remark

The row erupted after AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh, in a statement, said "We will make Mumbra green" as her party swept all 25 seats in the local body polls in Thane.

Shaikh Defends Her Statement

Defending her remark, the AIMIM leader said that she was promoting that colour as their party flag is green. She had said, "We are promoting green colour, because the colour of my flag is green. Had the colour of my flag been orange or saffron, I would have promoted it. This was party-level politics, but the opposition turned it into communal politics. This has nothing to do with community. Does everyone have a stake in a colour? People should stop with their communal politics. I am secular, and what I meant was that I want to win all 25 seats of Mumbra."

Police Issue Warning

After Kirit Somaiya approached the police, Mumbra Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde said that the police served her with a written warning. "She has been served a written warning not repeat this. She has been told not to make any such speeches in future. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had approached us and showed us the statement she had made. We gave him our letter in response to the request he had made. He is satisfied...India is a vast country, and people of all castes and religions live here. So, nobody should make statements that would cause disharmony in society or lead to law and order issues," Senior Inspector Anil Shinde said.

AIMIM's Electoral Gains

As Maharashtra held elections for 29 municipal corporations, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) recorded its most impressive performance yet, winning 125 corporator seats and significantly expanding its presence across the state's urban centres. (ANI)