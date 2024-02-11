Treating brain stroke with songs like 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'; how will this AIIMS-IIT Delhi therapy work?

AIIMS Delhi and IIT Delhi have joined forces to pioneer an innovative treatment method where patients will be treated using music. Under this initiative, AIIMS Delhi will be instructing brain stroke patients in the art of speaking through the melodies of Indian music. This therapy, a novel approach in India, aims to aid patients who have lost their ability to hear and speak following a stroke, a condition known as aphasia.

Also read: Historic! Cave used by Allied Forces as transit camp during WWII discovered near Arunachal-Myanmar border

In a Time of India report, Dr. Deepti Vibha of AIIMS highlighted the development of a music therapy module tailored specifically for aphasia patients, marking a significant collaboration between the Neurology Department of AIIMS and IIT Delhi. This innovative approach holds promise in revolutionizing the treatment landscape for stroke patients, offering a unique avenue for rehabilitation and recovery.

What is Aphasia?

Aphasia is a condition that affects about 21 to 38 percent of patients following a brain stroke. It occurs when the left part of the brain, responsible for speech, understanding language, and expressing emotions, is impaired. Individuals afflicted with aphasia struggle to articulate even simple words. In response to this challenge, the Neurology Department of AIIMS is pioneering music therapy as a potential solution for patients. While music therapy is frequently employed for such cases abroad, its integration into treatment strategies at AIIMS signifies a progressive step toward addressing aphasia and aiding patient recovery.

How is music therapy given?

Dr. Vibha explains that in cases of aphasia, the left hemisphere of the patient's brain ceases to function, while the right hemisphere remains unaffected. Consequently, patients retain the ability to comprehend music and hum its melodies, despite their inability to vocalize simple words such as "water" due to aphasia. Through music therapy, patients can express themselves by humming entire songs, showcasing the potential of music as a therapeutic tool in overcoming communication barriers caused by neurological conditions.

Through music therapy, patients are taught to speak and understand the melodies by activating the right side of their brain. Initially, small musical tunes are presented to the patients, which they can comprehend and hum. These predetermined tunes, such as "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" or "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon," are familiar to most Indians and are introduced to the patients gradually, starting with segments and then progressing to complete lines. This method enables patients to engage with and internalize the musical patterns, facilitating their journey towards speech recovery and comprehension.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets Rs 12.8 crore donation within just 15 days, sees Over 30 lakh devotees!

How far has the process reached now?

Currently, IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi are collaboratively conducting research on patients and actively developing its module. Professor Deepti mentioned the involvement of a doctor proficient in Carnatic music, possessing intricate knowledge of musical nuances. They are consulting with this expert to explore suitable tunes that can be incorporated into the therapy program at a later stage.

A study involving 60 patients afflicted with brain stroke-induced aphasia is set to commence. Among them, the initial 30 patients will receive music therapy, while the remaining 30 will undergo standard treatment protocols. Over the course of the study, changes in both groups will be observed and documented every three months, with the findings subsequently analyzed and presented.