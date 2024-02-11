Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets Rs 12.8 crore donation within just 15 days, sees Over 30 lakh devotees!

    The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has witnessed a remarkable surge in donations, totalling Rs 12.8 crores in just 15 days since its opening, alongside a significant influx of over 30 lakh devotees. Amitabh Bachchan's recent visit to the temple has garnered attention, coinciding with anticipation for his upcoming film "Kalki 2898 AD" with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    The recently opened Ram Temple in Ayodhya sees a surge in donations, collecting a staggering Rs 12.8 crores in just 15 days since its grand opening. This remarkable achievement comes alongside a remarkable influx of devotees, with over 30 lakh visitors flocking to the temple during the same period.

    The average daily footfall of 2 lakh pilgrims reflects the overwhelming enthusiasm and reverence for the newly consecrated temple. The surge in donations has been equally notable, with a record single-day collection of Rs 3.17 crores observed on the day of consecration, January 22.

    Ayodhya's property rates skyrocket: Four-fold surge in four years ignites real estate boom

    Before the consecration ceremony, the temple typically received monthly donations ranging between Rs 40-50 lakhs. However, this figure has skyrocketed to over Rs 12.8 crores in just a fortnight, showcasing the unwavering support and generosity of devotees from far and wide.

    Post-consecration, Ram temple construction set to resume on February 15; check details

    Contributions can be made both online and through donation boxes strategically placed within the temple premises, including four boxes situated within the sanctum sanctorum itself. The simplicity and transparency of digital payment methods, including QR codes, have further facilitated the donation process, ensuring that devotees have confidence in the utilization of their offerings.

    In recent news, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan made a noteworthy visit to the Ayodhya Ram temple, partaking in prayers and sharing a lavish lunch with officials from the Ayodhya administration. Amidst his spiritual endeavours, Bachchan's fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming role in the sci-fi action thriller film "Kalki 2898 AD," set to release on May 9 alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

