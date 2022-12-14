Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIIMS in Delhi hacked by Chinese, data safe now: Report

    On December 2, five main servers of the hospital came under a cyber attack, thus compromising the personal data of millions of patients. According to reports, the cyber attack was suspected to be carried out by Chinese hackers.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    In a recent development, top government officials have alleged that the server of the AIIMS in Delhi was hacked by the Chinese. It is reportedly said that out of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse, but it was averted with timely intervention.

    In November this year, services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi were badly affected as the server used by the hospital was down for close to nine hours. In a statement released by AIIMS said the server was down due to a possible ransomware attack.

    It is reportedly said that the hackers had allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS. The data of around 3-4 crore patients was feared to have been compromised due to the breach detected.

    Patient care services in the emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings were manually managed as the servers remained down.

    On December 2, five main servers of the hospital came under a cyber attack, thus compromising the personal data of millions of patients. According to reports, the cyber attack was suspected to be carried out by Chinese hackers.

    On December 3, CloudSEK, a firm that predicts cyber threats, said they discovered that the personal data of 1.5 lakh patients from Tamil Nadu's Sree Saran Medical Center was sold by hackers on popular cybercrime forums and a Telegram channel used to sell databases.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
