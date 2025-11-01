Expelled from the AIADMK, former minister KA Senogottiyan announced he will challenge the dismissal in court. He called General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami a 'dictator' and a 'betrayer', while EPS defended the move as lawful.

Senogottiyan Vows Legal Action, Slams 'Dictator' EPS

After his expulsion from the AIADMK party, former state education minister KA Senogottiyan on Saturday announced that he had decided to approach the court to challenge the manner in which he was dismissed from the party. The former AIADMK member also alleged General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is acting as a dictator in the party. "I was MLA even before he came to party. He should have been given a notice atleast to ask explanation is what our party law says. He is acting as a dictator and acting against party law is worry some. In 1975 end our founder MGR brought law that cadres should elect General Secretary and it's should not be changed. I say this because I want to show what cadres think. Everyone knows how he became CM through Chinnamma (Sasikala). Our party was caved and our government was saved by BJP, what help did we gave to them is, in 2024 came out of BJP alliance. He speaks differently each and every day and change his stand every day. In Kodanad case issue no body was asked to speak on it and raise issues on it. Despite I've been sacked from party, it was not as per party law and I wish I want to be in the party continuesly. I will discuss with my lawyers and take decission later. Edapadi Palani Sami usually says to give nobel prize for lies them it should be given to DMK, like wise, for betrayal, Edapadi Palani Sami can be given a nobel prize. He ( is just a temporary general secretary). I will initiate a case approaching the court asking how a cadre like me, who has been with the party for more than 50 years, can be sacked from the party," said Senogottiyan. In his statement, Senogottiyan also expressed that he had shed tears when he was expelled from the party. The former education minister of Tamil Nadu mentioned that he couldn't sleep at all that night due to this decision.

He also alleged that Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, is supporting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. "I wanted our party to be strong and unite and for that only I joined with expelled leaders and gone to Devar Jayanthi. For that, only I've got a prize as to be sacked from the party. Yes, I talked with leaders just to make sure of a strong party. Today he tells that I am supporting DMK. He told me as DMK's B team. All knows who is B team. Why dint any one raised voice for Kodanad case. There were three four murders held there. I am not a B team of DMK. According to me, he ( Edapadi Palani Sami ) is A1 and he is acting as A1. Till now DMK is supporting him ( Edapadi Palani Sami). I want our party ( AIADMK ) to be strong. This party is our life. Despite having been sacked from the party, I want to travel with the party continuously, if I can. I am sad and shed my tears that I've been sacked from party. I have been in the party for 53 years and sacrificed myself, and this decision is worrisome to me. After this decision, I didn't even sleep for the whole night," said Senogottiyan.

Palaniswami Defends Expulsion, Cites Party Discipline

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami stated that this decision was made in accordance with the law. He questioned how the AIADMK could remain silent when someone weakens the party.

"When he attends events in his constituency, there are no pictures of our leaders, Amma, or Thalaivar. He was with those who were expelled from the party, like O. Panneerselvam... Workers should know that this is not my action, but is in accordance with the law... When someone tries to weaken the party, this party will not remain a mute spectator... He (Sengottaiyan) is in constant touch with TTV Dhinakaran. How can AIADMK headquarters remain silent when someone weakens the party and is in touch with those who have been expelled..." said Palaniswami.

Palaniswami had announced the expulsion of KA Sengottaiyan, MLA from the Gobichettipalayam constituency, from the party's primary membership and all other posts. The decision was made following allegations that Sengottaiyan had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct. Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, thereby violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation. Palaniswami has urged all party members to sever all connections with Sengottaiyan and to refrain from having any form of contact with him. (ANI)