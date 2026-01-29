AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former CM O Panneerselvam state that seat-sharing for the 2026 TN Assembly polls will be decided after talks. OPS calls for unity, while EPS attacks the DMK over corruption and dynastic politics.

Seat-sharing talks to decide alliance: AIADMK leaders

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday stated that the seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu will only be decided after completing talks with all the alliance partners. "Seat-sharing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be decided only after completing talks with all alliance partners..." he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, echoed a similar sentiment, saying that no such decision has been made till now and urged that no confusion should be spread among general public. He further demanded that everyone who is loyal to the party must unite within the AIADMK. "No decision has yet been taken regarding forming a separate party or contesting elections independently. Unnecessary confusion should not be spread among the people... It was Theni district that made MGR and Jayalalithaa Chief Ministers... It is the stronghold of the AIADMK... Our foremost demand is that everyone who is loyal to the party should unite within the AIADMK... Whether we are all united or not will be evident to the people in response to Kadambur Raju..." he stated.

OPS on TTV Dhinakaran and NDA Alliance

Further, he specified that joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the individual desire of TTV Dhinakaran. "Joining the National Democratic Alliance is TTV's desire, not mine... As stated by my respected elder brother, Edappadi Palaniswami and TTV Dhinakaran, my wish is that the AIADMK should win. That can happen only if everyone comes together..." he added.

Palaniswami attacks DMK over 'dynastic politics'

Earlier, Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), asserting that the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would put a "full stop" to the ruling party. Addressing a public rally alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, he alleged that corruption and dynastic politics were the only achievements of the DMK government. He claimed that over the past four-and-a-half years, the state government had only brought suffering to the people and said the forthcoming election would be the DMK's last.

"This election will put an end to dynastic rule and place a full stop to the DMK. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Madhurantakam, even nature welcomes him. The sun symbol of the DMK has disappeared. For the last four-and-a-half years, the DMK government has only given sorrow to the people. Do we need a government that makes people sad? For the livelihood of one family, should eight crore people suffer? First, Karunanidhi was Chief Minister, then his son Stalin became Chief Minister. Now Stalin wants to make his son Udhayanidhi the next Chief Minister," Palaniswami said.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in the first half of 2026. (ANI)