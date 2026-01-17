Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam ruled out starting a new party, stating he will announce his alliance soon. He affirmed his commitment to MGR's principles, is legally challenging AIADMK bylaw changes, and doubts EPS can defeat the DMK.

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday ruled out the possibility of launching a new political party, stating that he would announce his future course of action very soon. Tamil Nadu heads in to Legislative Assembly elections later this year.

Panneerselvam also clarified that the AIADMK has functioned for the past five decades by strictly adhering to the rules and regulations laid down by party founder M G Ramachandran (MGR). Further, he said that he has so far not recieved an invite for the meeting of PM Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to Tamil Nadu next week. "I will announce which alliance we will be part of in a few days. I have not yet received any invitation for the Prime Minister's meeting. I am not going to start any new party. The AIADMK has marched successfully for the past 50 years strictly according to the rules and regulations framed by MGR," Panneerselvam told reporters.

Dispute over AIADMK Bylaws

Highlighting alleged deviations from the party's original constitution, he said recent amendments to the AIADMK bylaws violate the principles laid down by MGR, particularly regarding the election of the party's General Secretary. Panneerselvam said MGR had clearly mandated that the General Secretary must be elected democratically by party workers, including grassroots cadres, and that this provision should neither be cancelled nor amended. "At present, there has been an intrusion into the party's bylaws. Some amendments have been made to the rules framed by MGR. MGR had clearly stated in the party constitution that one particular rule should neither be cancelled nor amended, that the General Secretary of the AIADMK must be elected through a democratic process by the party workers, including grassroots and loyal cadres. That rule cannot be altered by anyone. However, today, the party bylaws have been amended. While even an ordinary cadre is theoretically allowed to contest for the post of General Secretary, the amended rule now requires ten district secretaries to propose and another ten district secretaries to second the nomination for the selection of the General Secretary," said Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam added that he had approached the Supreme Court on the issue, which directed him to move the civil court. The matter is currently pending, and legal proceedings are underway. "In connection with this issue, we approached the Supreme Court, which directed us to approach the civil court. The case is currently pending in court, and legal proceedings are underway. We remain firm in our resolve to establish the truth about why this movement was founded, for whom it was created, and what our leader had stated, and to uphold those principles. We are confident that we will secure victory through the legal struggle," said Panneerselvam.

'AIADMK can't defeat DMK under EPS'

Targeting the AIADMK leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam claimed that the party would be unable to defeat the DMK under its current leadership, alleging that the AIADMK has failed to win any election since Palaniswami took charge. "The AIADMK under the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami will certainly not be able to defeat the DMK. Since he assumed responsibility, the AIADMK has failed to win any election," said Panneerselvam.

EPS rules out re-induction of OPS

Earlier this month, following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami reiterated his party's stance on the reinduction of O. Paneerselvam into the AIADMK, stating that Shah had assured him that he would not interfere in the party's internal affairs. "There is no place for O. Panneerselvam, and regarding this, Amit Shah also has said he won't interfere in the party's personal issue," he said. (ANI)