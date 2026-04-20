Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of controlling AIADMK and wanting a puppet government in Tamil Nadu. BJP's K Annamalai countered that the people of the state have decided to vote for change and bring the NDA to power to clean the DMK's mess.

BJP Wants a Govt They Can Control: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that "Those who control AIADMK are fully controlled" by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited the example of Bihar. Addressing a rally here, Gandhi said, "Those who control AIADMK are fully controlled by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. Please look at what happened in Bihar, where the CM has been removed, and a BJP man has been placed. Why? It was because the CM of Bihar was a compromised man. He did not say a word and silently went to the Rajya Sabha. His past deeds have allowed the BJP to control him. BJP wants to do the same here in Tamil Nadu."

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He further alleged that the BJP will never be able to "control" the people of Tamil Nadu "They want a govt they can control, and a CM who does exactly what they say. That is something we will never allow them to do. No matter what dream they have, they will never control the people and govt of Tamil Nadu," he added.

TN Voters Want a Change: K Annamalai

Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Annamalai on Monday asserted that voters across Tamil Nadu are leaning toward a political shift in the upcoming Assembly Elections. "Tamil Nadu has decided to vote for change. The reading on the ground is very clear. The people want a decisive government to come and take stock of the bad law and order situation and to clean it up, clean the mess that the DMK government has created. The urban infrastructure is in a real mess," Annamalai said.

"Across Tamil Nadu, people have come to a very clear conclusion over the last 10 days that we don't want DMK to come to power, we want NDA to come to power. So that I'm very confident and very clear. For the undecided voters still, I would only say NDA is before you with a coalition of parties, proven leadership, with EPS as the opposition leader, with the Chief Ministerial candidate. We are pretty confident that after May 4th, he'll be our Chief Minister," the BJP leader said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)