TVK's Vijay accused DMK and AIADMK of 'surrendering' to the BJP, vowing not to bow to pressure. He called DMK an 'evil force' while his party's general secretary, Aadhav Arjun, claimed 'sleeper cells' exist within rival parties like DMK and AIADMK.

DMK, AIADMK surrendered to BJP: Vijay

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday accused his rival parties, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of "surrendering" to the BJP, respectively. Addressing the state and district level consultative meeting of party functionaries in Mahabalipuram, Actor-turned-politician Vijay said, "The AIADMK has directly surrendered to the BJP, and the DMK has indirectly surrendered to the BJP. We do not bow down to any pressure. Does this face look like it would succumb to pressure?"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TVK will not compromise its principles

Vijay highlighted that for three decades, established political parties had underestimated him, but public support has elevated him to the peak of his career. "For 30 years, these parties have underestimated us, but the people have given me this position at the peak of my career. People should have faith not only in me but also in those around me. I'm not saying that this faith doesn't exist, but we must behave and work in that direction," he said.

Vijay also stressed that TVK would not compromise its political principles for anyone. "We should not compromise our politics for anything or anyone. We must remain united," Vijay said.

He also criticised the DMK for allegedly forgetting its founder, CN Annadurai, and the party's foundational principles. "Anna has been forgotten by the party he founded and the party that bears his name," he said. "Each and every one of you is important to me; you are the frontline warriors," he added.

DMK is an 'evil force'

Furthermore, Vijay targeted the DMK, calling the party an "evil force" that he claimed would continue to exploit the people of Tamil Nadu. He warned his supporters that the DMK would "loot your eyes even when you keep your eyes closed," urging them to stay alert and work hard to make TVK's victory a reality.

Vijay also said that his party might win without any alliances. "This force of TVK will win even if no friendship force (alliance) is with us," he said.

TVK unveils whistle symbol

Moreover, in a dramatic gesture, Vijay blew a whistle on stage as he unveiled TVK's party symbol -- the whistle. He also said Tamil dialogue from his 2019 film Bigil - Cuppu mukiyam, Bigilu" (The cup is important, Bigil).

TVK claims 'sleeper cells' in rival parties

Earlier today, Aadhav Arjun, General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a bold claim, saying that his party has 'sleeper cells' within All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and even Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). Addressing the state and district level consultative meeting of party functionaries in Mahabalipuram, Arjun said, "TVK leader Vijay has got supporters from both AIADMK and DMK party members. We have got a sleeper cell in your cabinet, Mr Stalin. We have got sleeper cells in AIADMK and even VCK."

TVK General Secretary also expressed his confidence that TVK leader Vijay is set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, saying, "People know Vijay is the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu gears up for assembly polls

Meanwhile, TVK is set to debut in the upcoming assembly polls, vying to gain power by unseating the incumbent DMK. All the political parties have started gearing up for the elections, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami already announcing the party's first phase of the party's poll promises on January 17.

Vijay, the founder of TVK, himself has been embroiled in controversy, already facing questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Karur stampede.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. The official schedule has not yet been announced by the ECI. (ANI)