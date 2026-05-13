AIADMK's internal crisis escalates as MLA CV Shanmugam slams General Secretary EPS for party's "continuous defeats," autocratic leadership, and sacking dissenters, amid factionalism and disciplinary action against rebel MLAs in Tamil Nadu.

Shanmugam Mounts Attack on EPS

The internal crisis within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deepened on Wednesday as senior leader and MLA CV Shanmugam mounted a sharp attack on party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of presiding over "continuous defeats," weakening the organisation and expelling dissenting voices, even as the party faced mounting factional tensions and disciplinary action against rebel MLAs.

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The development comes amid a political churn within the AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, where reports of internal dissent and factional divisions have intensified. The situation has been further complicated by allegations of support extended by a section of party MLAs to the ruling TVK government during a floor test, triggering disciplinary action from the EPS-led leadership and widening cracks within the party.

Addressing the media, Shanmugam said, "If we did anything wrong, as the General Secretary of the party, he (EPS) should have talked to us and made the party grow further. But Edappadi Palaniswami, in his four years as General Secretary, had only work - sacking from the party and party posts. Whoever questions him is sacked from the post and even from the party itself. As of 8 PM today, 26 of our party functionaries have been sacked from their party posts. Who gave him such power? He has no power, and the statement paper released by him will not be accepted. The basic policy of AIADMK has been diluted by Edappadi Palaniswami." He added, "EPS has no power to sack us from party positions. This removal is not valid. He has no power. Nobody can stop us from attending the general body meeting of AIADMK."

'Continuous defeats' under EPS leadership

Speaking on the party's electoral trajectory, Shanmugam said the AIADMK has been witnessing a steady decline since the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016. "The defeat faced by the AIADMK in the recently concluded Assembly elections must be discussed. We need to deliberate and analyse the reasons behind these continuous defeats," he said.

He further added, "Particularly after Amma's demise in 2016, we have been consistently facing defeats whether in Parliamentary elections, Assembly elections, by-elections, or local body elections." Targeting the present leadership, Shanmugam alleged that the situation worsened after EPS assumed charge as General Secretary. "More specifically, after General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami assumed responsibility, not only have the defeats continued, but we should at least have been increasing our number of seats. Instead, with every election, our setbacks have become more severe, and we have been steadily declining," he said.

He also alleged that internal democracy within the party had been eroded. "In his four years as General Secretary, his only work is sacking from party and party posts. Whoever questions him is sacked from the post and even the party itself," he said. Shanmugam further claimed that as many as 26 party functionaries had been removed from organisational posts, raising questions over the internal decision-making process. "As of 8 PM, a total of 26 of our party functionaries have been sacked from party posts," he said.

Allegations of Diluted Ideology and Compromises

Invoking the legacy of AIADMK founders MGR and Jayalalithaa, Shanmugam said the party's core ideology had been diluted. "The basic policy of AIADMK is diluted by Edapadi Palani Sami," he said, adding that the founding mission of the party was to defeat the DMK.

He further alleged political compromises by the leadership, saying EPS had spoken of political arrangements involving rival parties. "Edapadi Palani Sami said with DMK support, Stalin's support, Udayanidhi Stalin's support, I will become the CM and you all become ministers. How can we accept it," he said.

On internal discrimination, he added, "A chance for a Dalit to become CM is refused by Edapadi Palani Sami." Despite his criticism, Shanmugam expressed hope for the revival of the party. "Be cheerful. Soon, AIADMK will revamp, again, the Amma government will be formed," he said. He also said there was growing demand within the party for the reinstatement of expelled leaders, though he alleged the leadership was resisting such moves. "There is a demand in the party, even before the election, for all who have left or all who were expelled to be readmitted in the party so that the party can be strengthened and win the election. But he (EPS) has no such idea," he said.

Responding to allegations of betrayal, Shanmugam said, "I have not betrayed. Our party's basic principle is to wipe out the DMK. You can say who the betrayer is."

Disciplinary Action and Factional Response

Meanwhile, the EPS-led faction initiated disciplinary action against those accused of defying party whip during the floor test. Several leaders were removed from organisational posts, including senior functionaries such as S P Velumani, CV Shanmugam, and C Vijayabaskar. Natham Viswanathan was also removed from the posts of AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and Dindigul East District Secretary, while C V Shanmugam was stripped of his roles as Organising Secretary and Villupuram District Secretary. The faction also submitted a petition to the Assembly Secretary seeking action against 25 MLAs who allegedly voted in favour of the TVK government, accusing them of violating the party whip.

Reactions from Other Political Leaders

Amid the escalating confrontation, reactions from across the political spectrum added further heat to the crisis. Further, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused the ruling side of indulging in "horse-trading," alleging that MLAs were "bought off" in a bid to secure majority support. He also praised several political leaders for condemning what he termed "fraudulent politics" in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also hit back at the ruling dispensation, defending the Opposition's stance and rejecting allegations of opportunism. "We are fully aware of the percentage of votes we secured. That is precisely why, respecting the verdict of the people, we have taken our seats on the Opposition benches," he said.

Taking a swipe at the newly elected Chief Minister, he added, "Even in the absence of a majority, we certainly have not been making 'daily attendance' at the Governor's residence out of a desperate lust for power!" He further remarked, "You claim that we have been rejected by the people. Yet, it is by citing the very votes cast for us... that you have managed to become the Chief Minister. Have you forgotten that fact, CM Sir?"

Referring to past political claims, he added, "It was, in every sense, a government elected by the people and established with the full and unequivocal support of the DMK's alliance partners." He added, "The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam may have suffered a defeat in the 2026 elections. However, our true victory as the Opposition lies in the fact that we compelled you... to affirm that the welfare schemes and initiatives of the 'Dravidian Model' of governance will continue uninterrupted."

The intensifying infighting within AIADMK, coupled with sharp exchanges between rival political camps, has further escalated the political temperature in Tamil Nadu, with questions now being raised over party unity and leadership control ahead of future electoral battles. (ANI)