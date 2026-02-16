Info Edge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani says AI is boosting productivity and opening new markets, not taking jobs. He urges young professionals to learn AI tools to gain a competitive edge and secure their careers against obsolescence.

Info Edge Founder and Executive Vice Chairman Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Monday highlighted that Artificial Intelligence is not eliminating jobs but significantly enhancing productivity, urging young professionals to adopt AI tools or risk being left behind.

AI Enhancing Efficiency, Not Replacing Humans

Speaking at the "Future of Employability and AI" session of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Bikhchandani said that AI is currently being deployed to improve efficiency and serve previously unviable market segments, rather than to replace human workers.

Using a business example, he said companies often find it financially unviable to assign employees to serve thousands of low-paying clients. However, AI-powered voice bots can now handle such outreach effectively, enabling firms to serve an underserved segment without increasing headcount.

"You can sit in office and you can make phone calls now the bottom 5100 clients who really don't pay that much. It doesn't make financial sense to have a person person holding them and calling on them, it doesn't make financial sense for a person who and for India, so we put a chatbot, a voice bot automatically calls, you can't make out it's not a human being, that's how it's advanced, right, and suddenly we are calling them up. Now what is happening here is stuff that is not getting done, we have served an underserved segment, underserved market by using AI. Thus nobody is thrown out of a company because of AI, I don't want that happening going forward, but right now it's being used to increase productivity, it is being used to do stuff better, it is being used to do stuff better," said Bikhchandani.

'Learn AI Tools to Secure Your Career'

Addressing young professionals, Bikhchandani advised them not to worry about larger policy debates or the development of large language models (LLMs), but to focus on building practical AI skills relevant to their careers.

"How AI is like that. You don't have to build LLMs, right, and I tell you what to all the young people here, you don't worry about system problems, you don't worry about policy issues, you just worry about your job here and your career, your individual career. What should you do, what should you do to make sure AI doesn't make you lose your job, and AI enables you to get your turn, just learn 5 10 15 useful AI tools. Let me assure you the older people in any company would not know that because they are not quick learners, but if you learn them right, you will get your now," he said.

Future Job Market Predictions

Meanwhile, former CEO of HCL Technologies, Vineet Nayyar said that AI would impact 50 percent jobs, whereas it will also create more 50 per cent new employment opportunities.

Global Leaders Convene for AI Summit

The AI Impact Summit which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event. (ANI)