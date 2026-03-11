Delhi's Patiala House Court granted interim protection from arrest to T-shirt designer Umesh Chandra Padala in the AI Summit protest case. He allegedly designed T-shirts for the IYC-led protest and must cooperate with the Delhi Police probe.

Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to a T-shirt designer in connection with the AI Summit protest case, which took place on February 20 and was allegedly organised by Indian Youth Congress workers at Bharat Mandapam.

Court's Directives

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted protection to Umesh Chandra Padala, who allegedly designed T-shirts worn by the protestors. The court directed Padala to cooperate with the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Delhi Police.

The court further instructed the Delhi police to give 7 days' notice to Umesh Chandra Padala, a resident of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, in case of his arrest.

Allegations and Legal Representation

Padala has been attributed the role of designing the T-shirts allegedly used in the protest and is stated to have aided the alleged main conspirators in planning the demonstration. Advocate Saimon Farooqui and Advocate Mohd Azam Khan appeared on behalf of the accused during the hearing.

Case Background and Investigation

This case pertains to a protest organised at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam on February 20. Delhi Police has arrested Udai Bhanu Chib, President Indian Youth Congress, and 13 others in this case. Anticipatory bail pleas of Manish Sharma and Rajeev Kumar are pending hearing tomorrow before the Patiala House Court.

This case is being transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi police.