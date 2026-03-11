Addressing a rally in Ernakulum, PM Modi assured security for Indians in the Gulf amid the West Asia conflict. He thanked Gulf nations, slammed the Congress for 'politics', and urged Keralites to vote for the BJP-NDA for development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the Indian government is providing security and all facilities to Indians stuck in the Gulf region amid the West Asia conflict. Addressing a rally in Ernakulum, PM Modi asserted that the new India doesn't leave their people in trouble and has always used all its strength to protect them. "It's natural for all of you to be concerned about what's happening in West Asia today. Millions of our brothers and sisters work there. But you must remember that the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever any of our countrymen has been in trouble, we have used all our strength to protect them. Today's India doesn't leave its people in trouble. We are providing security all facilities to Indians stuck in the war," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Gulf countries for ensuring the safety of Indians. "I am satisfied that our friendly countries in the Gulf are taking care of our citizens. Our embassies and missions are 24/7 helping them. They are offering food, residents, protections to them," he said.

PM Slams Congress Over 'Provocative Statements'

Targeting the Congress over their criticism of the Government's handling of the West Asia Conflict, PM Modi accused them of "willingly giving provocative statements" to endanger the safety of Indians. "It is unfortunate that the Congress party is looking for politics at this time of global crisis. Congress is willingly making provocative statements to cause disruptions. Our people get stuck there so they can abuse Modi. This is thier play," he said.

An Appeal for 'Viksit Keralam'

PM Modi also urged people to break the pattern of electing UDF and LDF governments for Keralam's development. "You have given Congress and the Left more than 70 years. Now give a chance so that the BJP-NDA serves you. You will see a great glimpse of Viksit Keralam," he said.

