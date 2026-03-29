Patiala House Court granted interim protection from arrest to Indian Youth Congress leader Mohd Nawaz Khan in the AI Impact Summit 'shirtless' protest case. He has been directed to join the Delhi Police investigation into the 'unlawful assembly'.

Patiala House Court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to Mohd Nawaz Khan, district president of the Indian Youth Congress, in connection with the "shirtless" protest at the AI Impact Summit protest in the national capital in February. The bail is subject to the condition that he joins the investigation at the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

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Court's Order and Conditions

Khan has filed an application for anticipatory bail in the case. Delhi Police said that he was an active member of an unlawful assembly and a conspirator, and his role has emerged on the basis of CCTV and other evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amit Bansal granted interim protection to Nawaz Khan till the next date and directed that he join the investigation on March 30. His counsel submitted that he is ready to join the investigation.

"In view of the above-said submissions and statements, it is directed that the applicant, Md Nawaz Khan, would join the investigation with the investigation officer (IO) on 30.03.2026 at 04.00 PM at ISC, Chanakya Puri, and shall also cooperate in the investigation. He shall continue to join the investigation as and when directed by the IO," ASJ Bansal ordered.

It is further directed that, subject to it, the applicant, Md Nawaz Khan, be not arrested in this case till the next date of hearing. The court has sought a further reply from the investigation officer and listed the matter for hearing on April 9.

Police Detail 'Pre-Planned Conspiracy'

Counsel for the accused has submitted that he would join the investigation at the ISC, Chanakyapuri. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) D. P. Singh, along with Advocate Prashant Prakash, appeared for the Delhi police.

It was submitted that the present case was registered in connection with a pre-planned and coordinated criminal conspiracy carried out inside Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, during 'AI Impact Summit 2026', an international event attended by national and foreign delegates. It was further submitted that the accused persons, including the present applicant, acted in furtherance of a common object to unlawfully disrupt the event, raise objectionable slogans and create a situation prejudicial to public order and national image.

It has been submitted that the role of the applicant is that he was an active member of the unlawful assembly and a conspirator, and his role has clearly emerged during the investigation through CCTV footage, statements of witnesses and technical evidence. He has been specifically seen participating in the protest, displaying objectionable T-shirts and raising provocative slogans inside the restricted venue, police said.

Defence Counsel's Submission

Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, along with Chitwan Godara, appeared for Nawaz Khan. It was submitted that the applicant is ready to join the investigation.

Details of the AI Summit Protest

The members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital during the AI by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent against the India-US trade deal, after which seven Youth Congress leaders were arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)