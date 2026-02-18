Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary of Food & Public Distribution, stated that AI has become a 'critical component' in the department's operations, enhancing transparency and responsiveness across the entire food management supply chain, from procurement to distribution.

AI's Transformative Role in Food Distribution

Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution, on Tuesday, emphasised the transformative role artificial intelligence (AI) has played in strengthening transparency and responsiveness across the department's operations. Speaking on India AI Impact summit, Chopra said AI has become a "critical component" of the department's functioning over the past few years, enhancing efficiency across the food management ecosystem. "We have displayed how AI has been a critical component in our functioning for the past couple of years, in particular. What we were trying to do through technology is to bring about transparency. And what AI has done is to add another layer to that particular transparent functioning and to make it more responsive," he told ANI.

Chopra further highlighted that AI has been deployed across the entire supply chain, from procurement and storage to movement, distribution, and settlement of state subsidy bills. "Across all our operations, from procurement and storage through movement and distribution to state subsidy bill settlement, AI has been used extremely effectively. But now going forward, we'll be covering each area in more depth as well," he said.

India to Host Global AI Impact Summit in 2026

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a global convening to shape the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence. Building on the momentum of previous multilateral initiatives, including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the AI Impact Summit is envisaged to mark a shift from aspirations to impact, demonstrating how AI can deliver tangible outcomes for People, Planet, and Progress.

As the first Global AI Summit of this series to take place in the Global South, the Impact Summit will advance a future where the transformative impact of AI serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes people-centric innovations that protect our planet.

The Summit builds on extensive groundwork, including five rounds of public consultations and global outreach sessions in Paris, Berlin, Oslo, New York, Geneva, Bangkok, and Tokyo. Regional events across India have ensured grassroots voices are represented, while over 50 affiliated Pre-Summit Events worldwide have generated actionable insights and broadened participation. Complemented by curated consultation sessions for the flagship events and working groups, these efforts reflect India's deeply participatory approach to the Impact Summit.

AI today stands at an inflection point, with the power to reshape economies, accelerate scientific discovery, and address urgent global challenges, but also the potential to widen divides if left unchecked. The Summit provides a platform to bridge this gap, ensuring that the future of AI is shaped by collective action and shared responsibility. (ANI)