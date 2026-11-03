A speeding Toyota Fortuner lost control and ran over a family sleeping on a footpath in Ahmedabad's Nikol area, killing one woman and injuring two others. The driver, Viral Savjibhai Chaudhary, has been arrested and is undergoing medical evaluation after beer cans were found in the vehicle.

A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after a speeding Toyota Fortuner allegedly ran over a family sleeping on a footpath in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident took place near Devashya School in the city's Nikol area. Early police information indicates the SUV lost control and crashed into the family as they were asleep on the pavement. Three persons were hurt in the crash but one lady eventually died from her injuries. Two others were seriously injured and are being treated.

The driver has been identified as 36-year-old Viral Savjibhai Chaudhary, a resident of Nana Chiloda, Ahmedabad. The accident occurred when he was at the wheel of his privately owned Toyota Fortuner.

The police have arrested Chaudhary and launched a charge in connection with the event. He is also undergoing a medical check as part of the probe. Police are also investigating if the motorist was under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating drug at the time of the collision.

What Does Preliminary Evidence Reveal?

Preliminary evidence indicates beer cans were in the SUV and it is unclear if alcohol was consumed before the event. However, authorities have not established whether the motorist was inebriated at the time of the incident. Alcohol or any other drug was involved in the accident will be known following additional inquiry and a medical evaluation report.

A legal case has been started by the police against the driver, who is being investigated in relation to the deadly crash.

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In a separate event recorded in October, at least 13 persons were killed and three others injured in a series of vehicle accidents throughout Gujarat. Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha reported wrecks. Among the dead were a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), a Gujarat Reserve Police (GRD) member, a married couple and numerous more. Drivers have allegedly fled the scenes of the accidents on many occasions following the crashes. “Police have registered cases and initiated investigations into the incidents.