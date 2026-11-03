Nearly two decades after BSF jawan Rafiq Ahmad was martyred in Shillong, his unit turned up at his daughter's wedding in Karnah with gifts and support.

Nearly two decades after BSF jawan Rafiq Ahmad was martyred in Shillong in 2007, his uniformed family returned to his home in Gabra, Karnah, for a wedding. Personnel from 31 BSF reached the family's house on the occasion of his daughter's marriage, carrying gifts and assistance for the ceremony.

Senior officers and jawans met the martyr's relatives and helped with arrangements connected to the function. The family received the gesture with deep appreciation.

Local residents said the unit's presence on such a personal occasion carried meaning beyond the practical help. They described it as a demonstration of solidarity between the forces stationed in the border region and the communities living there.

Karnah residents noted that the relationship between security personnel and the local population is not confined to operational duties. They recalled how BSF, Army and police personnel have stood with families during emergencies, fires and other crises, and now at an important family milestone.

For a daughter, a father's absence at her wedding leaves a gap that cannot be filled. The presence of his colleagues offered the family a different kind of reassurance, one that spoke to the fact that a soldier's sacrifice does not end with his death.

Through the visit, the force conveyed a message to the martyr's daughter and relatives that the nation remembers her father, and that his unit continues to stand with them.

The occasion also underlined the respect extended to those who give their lives in service of the country. Rafiq Ahmad's memory lives on among his family, his fellow personnel and the people of his native Karnah.

The local community praised 31 BSF for honouring the martyr's family in a manner they described as compassionate and meaningful, calling it an example of trust, respect and brotherhood between the forces and residents of the border areas.

As the martyr's daughter begins a new chapter, people in Karnah extended their blessings and good wishes, hoping her journey ahead brings happiness, peace, love and prosperity.