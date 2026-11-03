The Rohini Court Bar Association has resumed judicial work following the suspension of ACP Manasvi Vashistha, who was accused of insulting lawyers during a recent protest by police personnel outside the Delhi Police Headquarters.

Rohini Court Bar Association Resumes Work

The Rohini Court Bar Association has withdrawn its call for abstention from judicial work on November 3 following the suspension of Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashistha, who had joined a protest by police personnel outside the Police Headquarters against the transfer of two officers.

In an urgent notice issued on Tuesday, November 3, the Bar Association informed its members that Vashistha had been placed under suspension by the competent authorities. Taking note of the development and the action taken by the police administration, the Executive Committee of the association decided to call off the protest and withdraw its earlier call for abstention from work with immediate effect. The association has requested all its members to resume their regular judicial work, stating that court proceedings will continue as usual.

Background of the Legal Protest

The earlier call for abstention had been issued in connection with the developments surrounding the ACP’s participation in the protest by Delhi Police personnel outside the Police Headquarters. The police personnel had gathered to oppose the transfer of two officers.

In its notice, the association also appreciated the collective unity, solidarity and cooperation extended by its members in upholding the dignity and honour of the legal fraternity. It further reiterated that it would continue to stand firmly for the dignity, self-respect and welfare of its members and seek accountability and appropriate action whenever the interests of the legal fraternity are compromised. The notice was issued by Rohini Court Bar Association’s Honorary Secretary, Advocate Pardeep Khatri.

Earlier today, the Rohini Court Bar Association, Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association and other lawyers have approached the Commissioner of Police, seeking the suspension of Vashistha over his alleged insulting remarks against lawyers, following his protest outside the Police Headquarters on Monday.

Previous Incidents and Developments

On October 28, the Coordination Committee of All Delhi Bar Associations had called for abstention from judicial work after Delhi Police transferred ACP Gandhi Nagar and the SHO of Shahdara Police Station. Lawyers were abstaining from judicial work for two days. The Committee issued a circular on the same evening calling off the abstention and resuming judicial work from the next day.

On the evening of October 23, several advocates visited Police Station Shahdara in connection with an incident and to seek appropriate legal action against the persons concerned. During their visit, the ACP and the SHO of Police Station Shahdara are stated to have assured the advocates that the persons named in the case would be arrested, the circular reads.

The Committee circular had said it was further informed that the concerned accused persons were present at the police station at the relevant time. On October 24, the advocates came to know that the persons concerned had not been arrested and had reportedly been released. The circular had mentioned that when advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter and to seek accountability in accordance with law, an incident involving ACP Manasvi Vashistha occurred. It is alleged that the ACP threatened and intimidated the advocates present.

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