A man's last-minute decision to postpone his Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London saved his life. The plane crashed, resulting in a tragic loss of life. Investigations are underway.

Ahmedabad: A 60-year-old man, Savjibhai, is thanking God for his decision to cancel his flight on the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad yesterday. Savjibhai had booked a ticket from Ahmedabad to London on the ill-fated flight but later postponed his trip by four days. He said he never imagined that this decision would save his life.

294 people dead

The current death toll from the crash stands at 294, including 24 local residents. Over 60 people are undergoing treatment. Investigations into the disaster, including one by the DGCA, will commence today. The plane's black box has been recovered, and the information within it will be crucial in determining the cause of the accident. Procedures such as DNA testing to identify the bodies will also begin today. A high-level team led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is camping at the site.

Expert teams from the US and UK will soon arrive in India. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in the process of forming an expert committee to investigate the incident. The committee will recommend ways to strengthen aviation safety. Two US agencies will also participate in the investigation. The US Federal Aviation Administration will cooperate with the investigation. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has stated that information has been sought from Boeing and GE. Safety recommendations will be implemented based on the findings of the investigation.