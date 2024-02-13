Ahlan Modi: Top quotes of PM Modi from grand community event in UAE

The inauguration of the 'BAPS Mandir' further cements the cultural and religious connect between the two nations, reflecting the mutual respect and understanding that underpins the India-UAE friendship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community members on Tuesday (February 13) at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The event, characterized by a spirit of unity and friendship, showcased the deep bond between the Indian diaspora and the UAE. PM Modi's visit, which includes the inauguration of the 'BAPS Mandir,' the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, signifies a significant milestone in the cultural and religious ties between the two nations.

'India-UAE dosti zindabad', says PM Modi at 'Ahlan Modi' event (WATCH)

The stadium echoed with chants of "Modi-Modi," underscoring the collective admiration and reverence for the Indian Prime Minister among the attendees. PM Modi, in his address, expressed a profound familial connection with the Indian diaspora and said, "I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you." The Prime Minister's words resonated with the shared sense of pride and belonging among the Indian community in the UAE, emphasizing the strong people-to-people ties.

The 'Ahlan Modi' event not only celebrated the unity and cultural richness of the Indian community but also highlighted the warm relationship between India and the UAE. The inauguration of the 'BAPS Mandir' further cements the cultural and religious connect between the two nations, reflecting the mutual respect and understanding that underpins the India-UAE friendship.

Ahlan Modi: Over 35,000 Indians sing Vande Mataram at PM Modi's UAE event; video goes viral (WATCH)

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's address:

1. I am here to meet my family. I am here to bring you the smell of the soil you were born. I am here with a message from your 140 crore siblings.

2. Your love for me is extraordinary. You took out time to see me here today, I am grateful to you

3. Your enthusiasm, your voice is echoing in Abu Dhabi. I thank you for coming here. I want to thank my brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zahyed (UAE President). This wouldn't have been possible without him, his respect toward me is a priced possession for me.

4. In 2015, when I visited the UAE, the world of diplomacy was new to me. The Crown Prince and President came to pick me up at the airport. The warmth and glitter in the eyes of people is something I can't forget.

5. During COVID-19, I said we are bringing Indians back. He said don't worry, we have set up infrastructure for vaccines and medical care for them and don't worry about them.

6. More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools. Master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus here last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai.

7. This is my 7th visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. Brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also came to receive me at the airport today. This makes him special.