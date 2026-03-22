The Election Commission of India has directed Chief Electoral Officers to ensure all 2,18,807 polling stations for upcoming elections are equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) like water, toilets, ramps, and voter assistance booths.

Ahead of elections to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states, the Election Commission of India has issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States/UTs.

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Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs)

They have been directed to ensure that each of the 2,18,807 Polling Stations is equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance on poll day. AMF include drinking water, a waiting area with shade, a toilet with a water facility, adequate lighting, a ramp of proper gradient for PwD electors, a standard voting compartment, and proper signage. CEOs have also been asked to provide benches placed at regular intervals in the queue so that electors can sit while awaiting their turn to vote.

Voter Information and Assistance

To strengthen voter awareness, four uniform and standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFP) shall be prominently displayed at all polling stations containing the Polling Station Details, List of Candidates, Do's and Don'ts, list of Approved Identification Documents and the voting process. Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) shall be set up for every polling station location with a team of Booth Level Officers (BLOs)/officials to assist electors in locating their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll of the concerned booth. VABs will have prominent signage and will be easily visible as the voters approach the polling premises.

Mobile Phone Deposit Facility

In one of the many initiatives taken by ECI for the convenience of voters, a mobile phone deposit facility for voters will be provided outside the entrance of the polling station. Voters can hand over their phone (switched off) before entering the station to a designated volunteer and collect the same after casting the vote.

Strict Compliance Mandated

The Commission reiterates that provisioning of AMF and related accessibility measures is mandatory and shall be monitored for strict compliance across all polling stations. All field functionaries have been directed to complete necessary works well before the poll dates to ensure a seamless and pleasant voting experience for all electors. (ANI)