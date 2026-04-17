A 38-year-old farmer died after the private ambulance transporting him reportedly ran out of both oxygen and fuel in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Wednesday night.

A 38-year-old farmer died after the private ambulance transporting him reportedly ran out of both oxygen and fuel in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Wednesday night. Kuldeep Singh had sustained critical injuries earlier in the evening when a speeding tractor rammed into his motorcycle. He was rushed to the district hospital, but his condition quickly worsened, prompting his family to arrange for his transfer to a higher medical facility.

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Chief medical superintendent V C Saxena told TOI that Kuldeep was brought dead and he was not referred to another facility. Hospital staff also initiated a police inquiry, recording the case around 8 pm. Officials maintained that despite Kuldeep’s death, his family insisted on taking him elsewhere.

The grieving family, however, alleged gross negligence and apathy at the hospital.

"The staff at the district hospital said Kuldeep was critically injured and refused to treat him. We then booked a private ambulance and put him on oxygen support and rushed him to Moradabad city. On the way, the oxygen ran out, and he died before reaching a hospital. As fuel in the ambulance ran low, the driver took 30 minutes for refueling and sought money from us. We request the SP and the DM to take action against such ambulances," said Harvinder Singh, a relative.

Police stated that the ambulance involved has been seized as part of the investigation.