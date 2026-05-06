Following the Assam Assembly election results, AGP president Atul Bora credited the victory to Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership and tireless developmental work over the past five years. He also noted infiltration remains a major problem in the state.

AGP Credits Sarma's Leadership for Victory

Following the results of the Assam Assembly election, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and MLA-elect from Bokakhat, Atul Bora, on Wednesday, expressed his party's satisfaction with the electoral outcome, attributing their victory to the tireless work of the state's leadership. "Our government, under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, has done a lot of developmental work for the state," Bora told ANI.

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He further highlighted the critical role of Chief Minister Sarma, who, according to Bora, had worked day and night over the last five years to propel Assam's development. "Since the last 5 years, he has worked very hard, day and night, for the development of Assam," he said.

Bora also revealed plans for an upcoming meeting with the newly elected MLAs, emphasising that six of them were new faces. He stated, "We will chair the first meeting with the newly elected MLAs, of whom 6 are new... the CM contributed a lot to our victory."

Infiltration a Major Concern

While celebrating their success, Bora also pointed out the ongoing challenge of infiltration in the state, which remains a major concern for Assam's indigenous population. "Infiltration is a major problem for our state," he said, stressing that "indigenous people of Assam fear of becoming the minority as the theory of infiltrators from Bangladesh is to produce more."

Legislative Meeting and Final Results

Earlier on Tuesday, he announced that the party will convene a meeting of its newly elected legislature. The legislative party meeting is scheduled to be held today. The decision comes in the wake of the BJP's victory in the Assam assembly elections.

Ahead of the scheduled meeting, Bora asserted that the electorate had voted in favour of the state's development under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. "That is also expected. I told you earlier that we are expecting more seats this time. We won in nine seats in the last assembly poll, but this time we have won in 10 seats. The people have voted in favour of the development of the state under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are holding the first legislative party meeting tomorrow," Bora told ANI.

The BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam. In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats, with its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each winning 10 seats. While the Congress, despite its alliance with five other parties, could only manage 19 seats.