An NIA court sentenced three Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terrorists to up to 10 years RI in a 2018 terror conspiracy case. The case involved the seizure of weapons and explosives from a Jalandhar hostel. One accused was acquitted.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has convicted and sentenced three accused in a 2018 terror conspiracy case linked with the banned Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terrorist organisation, involving the seizure of weapons and explosive materials from an educational institute hostel room in Jalandhar, Punjab.

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Court Sentences and Acquittal

According to an official release, the NIA special court at Mohali in Punjab, which had convicted Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat and Mohammad Idris Shah in the case RC-34/2018/NIA/DLI on Monday, passed the sentences against them on June 4. The sentences against the three range from 5, 7 and 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) under different provisions of IPC, UA (P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, leading to a maximum of 10 years of RI. One accused, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, has been acquitted in the case that was originally registered by the Punjab Police in October 2018 and handed over to NIA on the directions of the Government of India in November of the same year.

Case Origin and Seizure

The case originated when a Punjab Police search operation at the hostel of CT Institute, Shahpur, Jalandhar, led to the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosive material from the room occupied by the accused. The seizure included an AK-56 rifle, magazines, live cartridges and explosive material.

NIA Investigation and Trial

Investigation by NIA revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to further the activities of the proscribed AGH terror outfit of waging war against the Government of India. NIA had, during the course of its investigation, collected and examined extensive oral, documentary, electronic and forensic evidence, along with witness testimonies. A total of 64 witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the trial, which was the successful culmination of the collective efforts of the Punjab Police and the NIA.

(ANI)