    Age is just a number! Woman starts working out at age of 68, inspires internet with fitness goals (WATCH)

    At 68 years old, a woman has become an internet inspiration as her viral gym workout video proves that age is truly just a number.

    Age is just a number! Woman starts working out at age of 68, inspires internet with fitness goals (WATCH)
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 9:56 PM IST

    Age is truly just a number, as many viral videos of elderly people showcase their exceptional acts, proving that there is no limit to trying new things in life regardless of one's age. Recently, a 68-year-old woman became an internet sensation after a video of her working out in the gym went viral. In the video, she is seen embarking on a fitness journey with the guidance of her son, Ajay Sangwan, who manages her Instagram account, @weightliftermummy, which now boasts more than 6,000 followers.

    "Mom decided to make changes in her," read the video's caption. The videos capture the woman's determination and energy as she lifts heavy weights and performs exercises like squats and planks.

    Internet users were deeply inspired by her dedication and enthusiasm. Comments poured in, praising her for being an inspiration to other women and encouraging her to keep up the good work.

    This isn't the first time an elderly woman has captured the internet's attention with her fitness feats. A few months earlier, a 67-year-old woman stunned viewers with her rope cycling skills. Fearlessly clad in a yellow saree and sporting a helmet and safety gear, she pedaled the cycle on a thin rope with ease, leaving everyone in awe.

    "Wow aunty. Keep it up. You are an inspiration for other women," said one user, while another commented, "Keep up the good work! Keep grinding! Keep us posted on your progress."

    A third appreciated Ajay Sangwan and wrote, "India needs more sons like you! Thankyou for sharing."

    "Keep it up Aunty as you will be an inspiration for thousands of women around you who just at your age left the hope of doing something," said a fourth user.

    These powerful examples of elderly individuals embracing fitness challenges serve as reminders that age should never be a barrier to pursuing one's passions and staying physically active. The determination and zest exhibited by these women inspire people of all ages to lead healthy and active lives, proving that it's never too late to embark on new adventures and achieve remarkable feats.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 9:56 PM IST
    Video Icon