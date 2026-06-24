Shiv Sena MLC Dr Manisha Kayande labels Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut a 'traitor' for urging leaders to join Congress. She questions his loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray after Raut himself called for a fight against 'traitors' in Maharashtra.

Kayande Brands Raut a 'Traitor', Questions Loyalty

Shiv Sena MLC Dr Manisha Kayande on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, calling him a "traitor" for allegedly encouraging leaders from parties to join the Congress. Speaking to ANI, Kayande questioned his loyalty to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and accused him of making "abusive" remarks on Sena UBT MPs who joined Eknath Shinde-led faction. "First of all, he is a big traitor because he is asking people to join Congress. He is asking people from the Trinamool Congress and other parties to go to Congress. So, whose spokesperson is he? Is he loyal to Uddhav Thackeray? That is my question for him. Just hurling abuses is not going to work," Kayande said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Raut's Vow to 'Fight Traitors' Amid Defections

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday called for a "fight against traitors of Maharashtra" after six party MPs switched to the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Sharing a picture of himself holding a gun, Sanjay Raut wrote on X, "Na thake kabhi pair, Na kabhi himmat haari hai. Ladna hai Maharashtra ke gaddaron ke khilaaf, Hausla hai buland, Safar jaari hai! Jai Maharashtra, Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji! (Never have the feet ever tired, Never has courage ever been lost.. We must fight against the traitors of Maharashtra, the spirit is soaring high, the journey continues! Jai Maharashtra Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji!)."

This comes after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday, leading to the success of "Operation Tiger."

Criticism of Women's Welfare Institutions

Further, Shiv Sena MLC Kayande also criticised the functioning of existing institutions meant for women's welfare, including the Women's Commission and police machinery, alleging that justice is not being delivered effectively on the ground. "There are a lot of systems like Mahila Aayog, police machinery, but there is no justice. However, the Chief Minister is very sensitive, and we trust him, but the machinery there is not very active," she added.