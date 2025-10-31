Agartala's Ramakrishna Mission Ashram celebrated Jagaddhatri Puja with devotional events. The city also marked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary with a Rashtriya Ekta Diwas rally, attended by Minister Tinku Roy.

Jagaddhatri Puja Observed in Agartala

The sacred occasion of Jagaddhatri Puja (Nabami) was observed with devotion and enthusiasm at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Agartala's Vivek Nagar on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the secretary of the Mission, Swami Shubhakarananda Maharaj, said, "The worship of Maa Jagadhatri has been organised in the Ramakrishna Math for Decades, in which the inmates of the Math, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya students, Teaching & Non-teaching staff members, and all, including devotees, actively participate to make the worship spiritually performed. The blessings of Mata Jagadhatri in our day-to-day lives are highly required."

In addition to the monks (Maharaj), a large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers from Saptami onwards. The crowd was especially notable on Navami. A fair and a stage for devotional songs were also organised as part of the festivities, adding to the spiritual and cultural vibrancy of the occasion. Prasad was distributed among all devotees and visitors.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Rally Marks Patel's Anniversary

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) rally was organised today at the Astabal Ground in Agartala. The event drew enthusiastic participation from students, young people, and officials. Youth and Sports Minister Tinku Roy graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee and several other dignitaries were also present.

Speaking at the event, Minister Tinku Roy said, "Like every year, this year too we have organised the National Unity Day at Astabal Ground. Not only today, but the entire month of November has been dedicated to various activities. In the West Tripura district, two more rallies will be held: one on November 10 and another on November 24. Similar rallies will also take place in other districts. Along with that, there will be Swadeshi exhibition stalls and various other programs have been planned."

He further added that the celebration has been organised with great enthusiasm to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, symbolising unity and integrity across the nation.

Meanwhile, Nagar Nigam of Moradabad flagged off 'Run for Unity' on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)