After roasting papad, now BSF jawan boils egg in Bikaner's hot sand amid intense heatwave (WATCH)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Bikaner, Rajasthan, garnered attention by boiling an egg in the scorching sands amidst a severe heatwave. The viral video showcased the extreme temperatures, with mercury levels reaching alarming highs. BSF officials have emphasized measures to protect personnel from heatstroke, including providing fluids.

Amid the scorching heatwave gripping North India, particularly Rajasthan, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Bikaner has caught attention by boiling an egg in the blistering sands. The video of this unusual act has gone viral on social media platforms.

The mercury has soared to alarming levels, ranging between 40 to 47 degrees Celsius across various states in North India. Rajasthan, in particular, is bearing the brunt of the heatwave, with temperatures reaching a peak. This has compelled many residents to stay indoors for relief, while BSF soldiers diligently carry out their duties in the unforgiving environment.



Rajasthan: BSF jawan roasts papad on hot sand in Bikaner amid soaring temperatures; video goes viral (WATCH)

In the viral video, the BSF jawan demonstrates the intensity of the heat by burying an egg in the scorching sand of Bikaner and retrieving it after a few minutes, perfectly boiled. The soldier then peels off the layers of the egg to reveal its fully cooked state, showcasing the extreme conditions prevalent in the region.



Heatwave toll: Over 16,000 heatstroke cases, 60 deaths in India since March 1

This display comes shortly after another viral video showing a young man roasting papad on a sandbank. Such acts not only highlight the severity of the heatwave but also underscore the innovative ways individuals cope with challenging weather conditions.

BSF officials have emphasized the measures taken to ensure the well-being of their personnel amidst the oppressive heat. Lemon water and other fluids are being provided to soldiers to prevent heatstroke as they continue their patrols in temperatures soaring as high as 48.8 degrees Celsius in places like Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Latest Videos