    After Mukhtar Ansari, his brother Afzal Ansari convicted in 2005 murder case

    Afzal Ansari has been sentenced to 4 years of rigourous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Afzal Ansari has also been convicted in connection with the 2005 kidnapping and murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai. This comes just hours after Ghazipur's MP MLA court on Saturday convicted jailed mafia and his brother Mukhtar Ansari in a gangster case and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. 

    Afzal Ansari has been sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The MP is also set to lose his Lok Sabha seat. Any member will lose their right to vote under the Representation of the People Act if they are found guilty and given a sentence of two years or more in prison.
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently lost his MP designation in accordance with the same regulation after he was found guilty in a defamation case in 2019 and given a two-year prison sentence.

    Earlier today, the wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005 allegedly by Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari, said that the rule of the mafia has ended in Uttar Pradesh and that she has faith in the judiciary.

    Mukhtar Ansari was charged with murder in January in connection with the 2001 'Usri Chatti' gang war event. Ansari was charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ghazipur Police Station Mohammadabad. The cases include the murder of constable Raghuvansh Singh and a murderous assault on an additional SP of Ghazipur among others.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
