    Ghazipur court convicts Mukhtar Ansari in gangster case, gets 10 years in prison

    Mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted and sentenced 10 years imprisonment. An MP MLA court in Ghazipur convicted him in a gangster case and awarded him 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Ghazipur's MP MLA court on Saturday convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a gangster case and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

    On September 23, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced him to five years in prison in a case filed under the Gangster Act in 1999. In this 23-year-old case, the court also slapped a Rs 50,000 punishment on Mukhtar.

    Earlier, security was beefed up in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur ahead of the verdict in a kidnapping and murder case involving Mukhtar Ansari and his elder brother, BSP MLA from the city Afzal Ansari.

