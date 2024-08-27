Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Kolkata, now horror rocks Ratnagiri: Nursing student allegedly raped, auto driver flees scene

    A 20-year-old nursing student in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver who drugged her. The incident has sparked protests, with residents demanding justice. Authorities are searching for the suspect while the victim receives medical treatment at a local hospital.

    After Kolkata, now horror rocks Ratnagiri: Nursing student allegedly raped, auto driver flees scene vkp
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Days after the horrid case involving the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, another chilling incident has emerged. In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, a 20-year-old nursing student was reportedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver, who has since fled the scene.

    According to reports, the nursing student was returning home from college when she boarded an auto-rickshaw. The driver allegedly offered her water laced with sedatives, causing her to lose consciousness. The driver then took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

    Once she regained consciousness, the victim managed to call her family and inform them about the assault. Her family promptly reported the incident to the police, who have since begun a search for the accused driver. The nursing student is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

    The incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests in Ratnagiri. Residents, including members of the nursing community, have blocked roads and demanded justice for the victim. Authorities have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and are working to apprehend the suspect.

    This case comes at a time of heightened sensitivity following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The Kolkata incident, which involved a medical professional being attacked in a hospital seminar hall, has led to nationwide protests and a call for enhanced safety measures for healthcare workers.

