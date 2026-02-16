The TGHRC has sought a report from the DGP on alleged police negligence in the murder of advocate G Swapna Kumari. 163 advocates complained police failed to act on her prior warnings about threats from her brother over a land dispute.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Director General of Police (DGP) over alleged police negligence in the murder of advocate G Swapna Kumari, who was killed on February 4 in Chevella amid an ongoing land dispute.

Advocate G Swapna Kumari was allegedly murdered by her own brother and his associates over an ancestral property dispute in Telangana's Moinabad. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the killing of advocate G Swapna, who was practising at the Chevella Court.

Rights Commission Probes Police Negligence

The Commission, headed by Dr Justice Shameem Akther, has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by 163 advocates, alleging gross negligence by the Moinabad police in failing to prevent the "brutal murder" of the lawyer, as per the release.

Allegations of Inaction

According to the complaint, despite prior representations made by the deceased in which she had named her brother as a suspect and warned authorities about threats to her life, the police allegedly did not take timely preventive measures. The complainants contended that this inaction amounted to a "serious dereliction of duty."

In its proceedings, the Commission observed that it has called for a detailed report from the DGP, Telangana, in connection with the allegations. The matter has been listed for further consideration on March 6, 2026.

Advocates Demand Inquiry and Protection

The group of advocates, in their complaint before the Commission, sought an independent inquiry into the circumstances leading to the murder and action against officials found responsible for negligence. They also demanded protection for eyewitnesses in the case, interim compensation to the victim's mother, and expeditious filing of the charge sheet. Further proceedings in the matter are scheduled for March 6.

Details of the Fatal Attack

According to police, when Swapna had gone to survey her ancestral land along with her mother. The accused, Swapna's elder brother G Raju and three others, allegedly conspired to eliminate her to grab her share of the disputed four acres of land located in Survey No. 339 of Kethireddypally village, police said.

Venkatamma, who witnessed the attack, raised an alarm and attempted to save her daughter, but the assailants had already inflicted fatal injuries. Swapna died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Premeditated Murder

The police investigation revealed that the accused had meticulously planned the murder. Acting on information that Swapna was surveying the land, the accused allegedly reached the spot armed with a sickle, carried out the attack and fled the scene.

Confirming the arrests, Yogesh Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chevella Zone, Future City Commissionerate, said the motive behind the crime was to unlawfully grab the disputed ancestral property. Further investigation is underway to strengthen the case and file the charge sheet.