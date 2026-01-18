Solapur's Advanced Dental Clinic at Dr Kotnis Memorial Railway Hospital has emerged as a centre of excellence, serving over 4,000 patients and performing 1,000+ procedures with zero referrals to private clinics since its recent inauguration.

The Advanced Dental Clinic at Dr Kotnis Memorial Railway Hospital, Solapur, functioning under the Solapur Division of Central Railway, has emerged as a centre of excellence in dental care, delivering high-quality and patient-focused services since its inauguration on December 30, 2024. In a short span, the clinic has consulted over 4,000 OPD patients and performed more than 1,000 dental procedures.

A Benchmark in Patient Trust

Railway officials said that a notable achievement of the clinic has been the complete absence of referrals to private dental clinics, reflecting a high level of trust and satisfaction among railway beneficiaries, according to an official release.

Comprehensive Services and Wide Reach

The Advanced Dental Clinic offers comprehensive and specialised dental services, including implantology, one-visit root canal treatments and wisdom tooth surgeries. These modern facilities have significantly enhanced the quality and scope of dental care available within the railway healthcare system. The clinic has attracted patients not only from Solapur but also from various locations across the Central Railway and South Western Railway zones. Railway beneficiaries from parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka have been availing treatment at the facility, underlining its growing reputation as a trusted dental care centre.

Emergency Care and Community Outreach

Officials said the clinic has also played a crucial role during emergencies by providing prompt care to patients with facial and dental injuries. In addition, the dental team has actively participated in outreach programmes, including dental camps at Kurduvadi Railway Hospital, to promote oral health awareness.

Driving Force Behind the Success

The clinic's success has been attributed to the dedicated services of Dr Taheer Attar, BDS, whose commitment and professionalism have been widely appreciated by patients and the railway administration. The clinic has received continuous support from the Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division, and the Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Solapur.

Officials said the Solapur Division of Central Railway remains committed to strengthening medical infrastructure and delivering quality healthcare services to railway beneficiaries. (ANI)