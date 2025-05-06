Adnan Sami shared an encounter with Pakistani youths in Baku who expressed anger at their army and desire to change citizenship. Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, recalled his own reasons for leaving Pakistan.

New Delhi: Singer Adnan Sami, known for his powerful voice and bold political views, recently shared a striking encounter with a group of young Pakistani men during a trip to Baku, Azerbaijan. The interaction, shared via social media, revealed deep frustration among Pakistani youth about their country’s military establishment.

“Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku,” Sami posted on X (formerly Twitter). “They said, ‘Sir, you are very lucky. You left Pakistan at a good time. We also want to change our citizenship. We hate our army. They have destroyed our country!’ I replied, ‘I knew this long ago!’”

Sami, who was born in London to a Pakistani father and Indian mother, moved to India in 2001 and formally became an Indian citizen in 2016. Initially arriving on a Pakistani passport, he lived in India for 15 years. After his Pakistani passport expired in 2013, he began the process of obtaining Indian citizenship, which was granted three years later.

Known for hits like “Tera Chehra”, “Lift Karade”, and “Kabhi To Nazar Milao”, Sami has had a successful career as a singer and composer. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020, one of India’s highest civilian awards, for his contributions to Indian music.

Sami’s post came amid the national mourning in India following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. Calling the attack a “horrific crime against humanity,” Sami joined many others in condemning the violence.