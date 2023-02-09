Adani row: Opposition MPs storm Well of House as PM Modi begins Motion of Thanks speech

PM Modi took a swipe at protesting opposition members, saying their acts help BJP flourish further. He went on to say, “ I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs), the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom."

Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House on Thursday (February 9) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on President’s address, in Rajya Sabha. The Opposition leaders were seen raising slogans demanding the formation of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Adani issue and demanded probe into allegations against Adani Group.

PM Modi retorted against the heckling in the Parliament saying that Congress created hurdles in development. "India lost six decades while smaller countries progressed," PM Modi.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of merely adopting "tokenism" in solving the country's problems. In response to the allegations made by the opposition parties, PM Modi quoted Manik Verma's poem, "Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal," roughly translated as "They had dirt, and I had 'gulal', whoever had what, they flung it in the air."

"Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more dirt you fling, the bigger the kamal - the election symbol of BJP - will bloom)," Pm Modi said as Opposition MPs raised slogans against billionaire Gautam Adani. The MPs also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into allegations made by Hindenburg Research.

The Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of his UPA government, including eliminating waiting times for cooking gas, providing bank accounts to everyone, and granting electricity connections. He emphasised that his efforts were aimed at creating a brighter future and not for political gain.