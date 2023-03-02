Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe

    The Supreme Court suggested setting up an expert committee to review the extant framework of the stock market's regulatory mechanism.

    Adani Hindenburg row: Supreme Court constitutes expert panel, directs SEBI for probe AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 2) directed Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row and submit the report within two months.

    The apex court also suggested setting up an expert committee to review the extant framework of the stock market's regulatory mechanism.

    A bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud appointed the following persons as members of the committee: OP Bhatt, Justice KP Devdatt, KV Kamat, Nandan Nilekani and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
