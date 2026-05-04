While legends like MGR and Jayalalithaa rose to dominate the political stage, others such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth faltered, unable to translate their colossal fanbases into electoral success. But Vijay flipped the narrative and how.

When ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay stepped into Tamil Nadu’s political battlefield, critics dismissed it as yet another star chasing power on the back of fandom. After all, the state has witnessed this script before - cinema icons attempting to convert applause into votes. While legends like MGR and Jayalalithaa rose to dominate the political stage, others such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth faltered, unable to translate their colossal fanbases into electoral success.

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But Vijay flipped the narrative and how.

In a stunning political surge, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as the single largest force, shaking the very foundations of Tamil Nadu’s entrenched political order. The scale of this triumph has turned heads and raised a compelling question: what did Vijay get so right where others stumbled?

At the heart of Vijay’s success lies a bold, unmistakable message - total commitment. Declaring he would quit acting to become a full-time politician, Vijay didn’t just make a promise; he put his entire three-decade career, spanning 70 films, on the line.

This stark clarity sharply contrasted with Rajinikanth’s prolonged political flirtation that ended without even entering the electoral fray. Despite his magnetic screen presence, Rajinikanth struggled to convince voters of his long-term political resolve.

Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, took a more formal route. His party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), contested elections but failed to secure even a single seat, with its influence largely confined to urban pockets. By 2026, the party’s momentum had fizzled, and Haasan transitioned into a Rajya Sabha role backed by the DMK.

The Power of Being ‘One Among the People’

Unlike his superstar peers, Vijay’s cinematic journey wasn’t built on an instant blockbuster aura. His relatively modest beginnings in Kollywood quietly worked in his favor, forging a deeper emotional connection with ordinary voters.

That relatability became political capital.

Break from Dravidian Giants

Perhaps Vijay’s most decisive move was positioning TVK as a clean, uncompromising alternative to Tamil Nadu’s dominant Dravidian parties—DMK and AIADMK. By firmly rejecting alliances with both, he crafted a distinct political identity rooted in anti-corruption and ideological clarity.

This sharp positioning resonated strongly, especially among urban and young voters, who were eager for a fresh narrative.

In contrast, both Rajinikanth and Haasan avoided directly confronting the established parties, failing to offer a compelling reason for voters to shift loyalties. Their massive rallies generated buzz—but not ballots.

A Decade in the Making

Vijay’s rise was anything but accidental. Long before formally launching TVK in 2024, he had been subtly testing political waters. From public statements during film events to his early criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019, Vijay steadily built his political voice.

Behind the scenes, a formidable grassroots machine was already at work.

According to political expert TS Sudhir, Vijay’s network of over 85,000 fan clubs functioned like a shadow political organisation for nearly a decade, engaging in social work and maintaining visibility across the state. The ‘Vijay Army’ wasn’t just symbolic—it was omnipresent.

The ‘Gen Z’ Advantage

Age, too, played a crucial role in Vijay’s meteoric rise. Entering politics at 51, he struck a chord as a relatively young, energetic leader compared to Rajinikanth and Haasan, who began their political journeys in their late 60s and 70s.

With nearly 41.5% of Tamil Nadu’s electorate aged between 18 and 39, Vijay’s appeal among younger voters proved decisive. His fanbase - particularly those in the 35 - 40 age group - became a powerful digital force, actively shaping narratives on social media and countering opposition messaging.

Vijay’s emergence as the single largest political force is no stroke of luck. While voter fatigue with established parties did play a role, this victory was meticulously scripted—powered by clarity, grassroots strength, and a bold break from tradition.

Unlike his predecessors, Vijay didn’t just rely on stardom - he rewrote the rules of the game.

And if the momentum holds, Tamil Nadu may be on the brink of witnessing its first actor-turned Chief Minister since 1977—a political blockbuster decades in the making.