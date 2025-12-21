Actor and former MP Nitish Bharadwaj met with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The CM also reviewed preparations for PM Modi's visit on Dec 25 to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, a tribute to national leaders.

Nitish Bharadwaj Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Actor and former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Nitish Bharadwaj paid a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow here on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on X, "Today, in Lucknow, the renowned actor and former Member of Parliament, Shri Nitish Bhardwaj Ji, paid a courtesy visit."

Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his contributions to cinema and public life, previously served as a Member of Parliament. The meeting is being seen as significant from political and cultural perspectives.

CM Reviews Preparations for PM Modi's Visit

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 and the inauguration of the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A Symbol of National Pride

CM Yogi said that this landmark project, being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will emerge as a powerful symbol of national consciousness, cultural heritage, and pride. The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrated on December 25 across the country. CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Ji installed at Rashtra Prerna Sthal will inspire future generations to understand and imbibe the ideals of national unity, Integral Humanism, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Directives for High-Standard Arrangements

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements related to security, traffic management, protocol, hospitality, and crowd control meet the highest standards, keeping in view the presence of the Prime Minister. He made it clear that there should be zero tolerance for negligence at any level, the release stated.