Shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke criticised the police's misplaced priorities, urging them to focus on criminals. CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured the actor that the culprits will be caught.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday criticised the police over their priorities after shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, saying law enforcement should focus on criminals instead of students and activists.

In a post on X, Dipke said, “Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals.” “This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced,” he added.

Instead of cracking down on students and activists, the police should focus on actual criminals. This is what happens when the Govt and police have their priorities completely misplaced. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 18, 2026

Investigation Underway, CM Assures Action

A forensic team reached the spot where shots were fired at Shroff’s car in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, the actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called actor Tiger Shroff and spoke to him following the firing incident and assured him that the accused would be traced and apprehended at the earliest.

He assured the actor of support, saying, “We are all with you. We will trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest. ”

Earlier, Fadnavis called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the firing incident. He instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible, as per CMO Sources.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the firing incident, saying that several police teams had been formed to track down those responsible and assuring that no gang would be spared.

Details of the Attack

Three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle on Sunday, police said. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd.

Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets, according to the Mumbai Police. The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway.

Social Media Post Claims Responsibility

A purported social media post claiming responsibility for the firing incident has surfaced online. "Those in Mumbai Industry Who Work With Salman Khan and Don’t Listen to Us Will Meet the Same Fate," the unverified post stated. The authenticity of the post and its alleged connection to the firing incident remain unverified. (ANI)