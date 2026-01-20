Indian Navy unveils marching contingent, heritage tableau and 80-member band for Republic Day 2026, highlighting Aatmanirbharta, Mahila Sashaktikaran and indigenous maritime power at Kartavya Path.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday conducted its Press Preview for the Republic Day Parade (RDP) 2026, providing an overview of its marching contingent, tableau, and band that will participate in the national celebrations on Kartavya Path on January 26.

Briefing the media, Contingent Commander Lt Karan Nagyal stated that the Republic Day Parade is a spectacle of unity, showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage, diversity, military prowess, and technological advancements.

In keeping with the Indian Navy’s vision of being a ‘Combat Ready, Cohesive, Aatmanirbhar Force, Safeguarding Seas for a Viksit and Samridh Bharat’, all participating elements in the Republic Day Parade and the Beating the Retreat Ceremony reflect the Navy’s commitment to national security.

Marching Contingent

The Navy’s marching contingent this year will comprise 144 young naval personnel marching shoulder to shoulder on the historic Kartavya Path, symbolising the Navy as a progressive and strong maritime force.

The contingent represents a mini-India, with sailors drawn from various States and Union Territories.

With an average age of 25 years, the personnel have been carefully selected from across the Indian Navy and have undergone specialised training of over two months for the parade.

The contingent will be led by Lt Karan Nagyal as Contingent Commander, with Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari, and Lt Varun Dreveriya serving as Platoon Commanders.

Naval Tableau

The tableau depicts a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R Project Rohini communication satellite.

The tableau also features a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition.

In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, will march alongside the tableau.

The tableau has been conceived and designed by Cdr Zubair Siddiqui and Lt Lekshmi K Ravi from the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

Naval Band

The Indian Navy Band, comprising 80 musicians, will be led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician First Class.

During the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, the band will present compositions and arrangements of soul-stirring and foot-tapping tunes, accompanied by an impressive display of varied formations.

The band includes six women Agniveer musicians.

Vice Admiral Praveen Nair, Controller Personnel Services, stated that the Indian Navy’s participation in the Republic Day Parade is not merely a display of military capability, but also reflects its resolve to advance Aatmanirbharta.

He highlighted that the tableau showcases Mahila Sashaktikaran in action through the depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II crew of Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa aboard INSV Tarini, along with the participation of young girls from the Sea Cadets Corps, who are returning to the Republic Day Parade after their last participation in the 1980s.

Vijay Kumar, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, stated that the Republic Day Parade Press Previews have commenced with the Indian Navy and will continue over the next few days, allowing the media to understand the preparations of all three Services and other departments.

He added that the Republic Day Parade is a national endeavour and reflects coordination, joint planning, and seamless integration among the Services, showcasing their readiness, professionalism, and unity of purpose.