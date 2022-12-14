Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    It is reportedly said that the horrific incident took place at around 7:30 am near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi. The girl has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with burn injuries to her face and eyes.

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday (December 14) said that the chemical despite the ban is as available to purchase as vegetables. This comment by the DCW chief comes after two bike-borne assailants threw acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka.

    Also read: Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men

    The Delhi Police revealed that the girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained.

    Taking to Twitter, Swati Maliwal uploaded a video and said that DCW may approach the court for stricter enforcement of the ban on the over-the-counter sale of acid.

    "We have issued notice to the city police over the incident. The attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment," Maliwal said.

    "DCW has issued several notices, given several recommendations, but acid sale continues. Just like vegetables are sold, anybody can buy acid and throw it on a girl. Why are governments sleeping over it? When a girl is attacked with acid, her soul is scarred and her life is ruined," she added.

    Also read: AIIMS in Delhi hacked by Chinese, data safe now: Report

    "We have issued several notices, several summons but still the acid sale continues. We will continue to fight against the sale of acid and will even approach court, if the situation demands so," she further said.

