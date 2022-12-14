Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, "A PCR call was received around 9:00 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station." According to the officer, the girl is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded strict punishment for those involved in the acid attack on a minor girl in West Delhi, saying the government is concerned about every child in the city, on Wednesday.

Earlier today, two bike riders attacked a 17-year-old girl near Uttam Nagar with an acid-like substance on Wednesday morning, according to police. One of the culprits has been arrested. The incident was reported around 9:00 am, and the victim was attacked in the Mohan Garden neighbourhood, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, "A PCR call was received around 9:00 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station." "It was said that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning." According to the officer, the girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. And she is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital.

Reacting to the news, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should face the harshest punishment. We care about the safety of every girl child in Delhi."

According to the doctor, the minor has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have been affected as well. She is being examined. She is in the burn ICU and her condition is stable.

The girl has named two people she believes are responsible for the attack, one of whom has been arrested by police, according to the DCP.

The victim's father reportedly said, "Our younger daughter came running into the house, saying that acid had been thrown at her sister. Both boys had their faces covered and have yet to be identified. It (acid) has gotten into both of her eyes."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded justice for the schoolgirl and criticised the government for failing to enforce the ban on the acid sale in the country.

Maliwal tweeted in Hindi, saying, "A schoolgirl was attacked with acid near Dwarka Mor. Our team is on its way to the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. For years, the Delhi Commission for Women has worked to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?"

Also read: In 10-day long Navratri festivities, Madhya Pradesh witness acid attack and celebratory firing

Also read: NRCB reports India lodged average of 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021

Also read: Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release