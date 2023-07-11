Accused of sexual harassment, WFI chief Brij Bhushan sparks outrage after misbehaving with woman journalist

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment, has refused to step down despite the chargesheet filed against him by the Delhi Police.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of India's Wrestling Federation accused of sexual harassment, has refused to step down despite the chargesheet filed against him by the Delhi Police. During an interaction with Times Now, Brij Bhushan not only refused to resign but also misbehaved with a woman reporter and slammed a car door on the microphone, displaying his defiance. When asked about the charges against him, Brij Bhushan stated that he would "speak in court" and refused to provide any further 'masala' to the media. Previously, he denied all allegations and stated that he would only step down if Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested him to do so.

Also read: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Court summons Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment allegations on July 18

Brij Bhushan's behaviour has sparked a massive social media outrage, with several netizens and political parties slamming his behaviour. "There is a limit to shamelessness and hooliganism. On camera Brij Bhushan is misbehaving with a female journalist. The way this man was saved, his spirits are now on cloud nine. It is known that whatever you do, no one can spoil anything," said Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women.

"Let me repeat this. Brij Bhushan Singh is a gunda. Imagine when he has the guts to behave like this with a female reporter on camera, how he must be behaving with women off camera! This man’s place is in jail not in the parliament!" Swait Maliwal added in another tweet.

"Public hooliganism of PM Modi's beloved MP Brij Bhushan Singh. Brij Bhushan Singh, who had sexually harassed women wrestlers, now misbehaved with a female journalist and broke her mike. Modi ji should be ashamed who is defending such an MP who misbehaves with daughters in public," noted AAP on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress party took to Twitter to slam the WFI chief saying, "Any doubt on why Brij Bhushan Singh is still roaming free and bullying women in full public view, including the woman journalist in this video? Like all right-wing bullies and rapists out there, he too believes."

"How dare Brij Bhushan Saran Singh misbehave with a reporter who’s just doing her job. You support this thuggish goon who has allegedly sexually harassed our Olympians," noted one Twitter user.

According to reports, the Delhi Police has filed a 1000-page chargesheet against Brij Bhushan after conducting a thorough investigation that included questioning over 100 individuals. 15 of those questioned provided testimony in support of the seven wrestlers who accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment, including their friends and family members.

Brij Bhushan has been charged with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, stalking, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. A second FIR has been filed against him based on allegations by a minor wrestler, registered under the POCSO Act. He faces potential jail time of three to seven years under the two cases. However, the Delhi Police has requested the cancellation of the POCSO case, citing a lack of evidence. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has summoned the WFI chief on July 18, and reports have stated that the evidence is sufficient to proceed with the trial.

Also read: Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details

The wrestlers, many of whom are national and international medal winners, had staged a protest earlier this year, demanding action against Singh. In April, they held a sit-in at Jantar Mantar until they were forcibly removed by the Delhi Police after multiple confrontations.

The visuals of Olympians being pinned to the road and dragged off by the police sparked widespread shock and outrage. Subsequently, the government intervened and urged the wrestlers to await the completion of the police investigation.