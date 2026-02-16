Around 4,000 tribal students gathered in Agartala for an ABVP conclave. Tripura CM Manik Saha attended, urging students to work towards national transformation and Viksit Bharat, focusing on Janajati empowerment and character-building.

Agartala witnessed a historic and powerful gathering as nearly 4,000 tribal students assembled for a grand conclave organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Tripura Pradesh, reaffirming the commitment to Janajati student empowerment, national unity, and character-building. The event, held in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, inspired both tribal and non-tribal students to actively participate in college activities and contribute to national transformation with a commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat alongside the goal of a developed Tripura.

CM Manik Saha Addresses Students

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister ignited the spirit of patriotism among students, emphasising their vital role in nation-building. Speaking exclusively to ANI on the sidelines of the tribal conference, he stated that in the 28 government colleges across the state, ABVP should take an active role in national reformation while keeping in mind the mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rally and Discussions on Janajati Empowerment

The conclave was followed by a massive rally in the heart of the city, reflecting not merely a numerical show of strength but a disciplined and ideologically driven mission focused on the empowerment of Janajati students.

From the open stage, tribal student leaders articulated their aspirations, concerns, and long-term vision for their communities. Discussions centred on access to quality education, preservation of indigenous identity and culture, leadership development, and meaningful participation in nation-building, with the overall tone of the programme remaining confident, forward-looking, and rooted in collective progress.

Dignitaries and Leaders Speak on National Progress

The inaugural session was graced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, whose presence added institutional significance to the gathering. Among other distinguished dignitaries present were Kamlesh Singh, Meghalaya Prant Sangathan Mantri and National Secretary, along with Northeast Kshetriya Nagar Mantri Kamal Nayan and State Organising Secretary Tushar Bhowmik.

Leaders of ABVP emphasised that without the development of Janajati communities, the vision of overall national progress would remain incomplete, calling upon students to combine academic excellence with national responsibility. In his address, Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked ABVP for organising such a disciplined and large-scale event and highlighted the vision of "One Tripura," stating that it would accelerate the process of achieving a developed India.

Fostering Inclusive Youth Leadership

The conclave reinforced a strong message that unity transcends divisions of caste, creed, and community, as students from diverse tribal backgrounds came together under a shared identity rooted in national integration.

More than a rally, the event evolved into a platform of representation, assertion, and organised youth power, signalling that inclusive, character-driven, and development-oriented student leadership remains central to India's democratic journey. Thousands of students, particularly from tribal communities, participated in the programme.