Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam praised the NDA's Bihar poll performance, hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for trying to 'tarnish' PM Modi's image. He said the people of the country will continue to 'show you the mirror'.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday hailed the NDA's performance in the Bihar Assembly polls, hitting out at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi that as long as he tarnished the image of Prime Minister Modi, the people will continue to show him the mirror.

In a self-made video, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the people will no longer tolerate any "conspiracy to tarnish" PM Modi's reputation. "It's very easy to abuse Modi, but it's very difficult to become Modi. To become Modi, one has to be dedicated to the soil of the country...The message the people of Bihar have sent today is resonating not just in India but across the world. As long as you (Rahul Gandhi) continue to conspire to tarnish Narendra Modi's reputation, the people of the country will continue to show you the mirror," he said. "The people of India can tolerate anything, but they can no longer tolerate the conspiracy to tarnish Narendra Modi's reputation," he added.

Bihar Election Results and Trends

As per the latest trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a combined total of 203 seats, with BJP leading in 93, JDU in 82, LJP 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 4:30 pm. RJD leads in 27 seats, Congress leads in 5, CPI(ML) lead 2, while CPI-M 1 each, taking the total to 35. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

According to the EC, as of now, the BJP has won 19, JDU 10, LJP(RV) 1 and HAM 1. The RJD has also won 4 seats, Congress 1 and AIMIM 2.

Akhilesh Yadav Blames 'Electoral Conspiracy'

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, terming the party a "deceit" and blaming the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for trends predicting Mahagathbandhan's dismal loss in the Bihar elections. He termed the SIR as an "electoral conspiracy", asserting that after Bihar, it won't be possible in other states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or any other state. (ANI)