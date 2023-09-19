'ABSURD...' says India after Canada links country to Khalistani 'terrorist' Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canada has claimed the Indian government's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India vehemently refutes these allegations, contending that they are motivated and designed to divert attention from the presence of Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have sought refuge in Canada

    India has firmly denied the accusations made by the Canadian government, which has linked it to the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian government has dismissed these allegations as baseless and driven by ulterior motives, asserting that they are an attempt to divert attention from the presence of Khalistani terrorists and extremists granted refuge in Canada.

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a vocal advocate for an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was killed on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia, when he was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre.

    In an official statement, the Indian government said, "We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their foreign minister. Allegations of the government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated. Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister, and were completely rejected." 

    India expressed deep concern regarding the Canadian government's inaction in addressing the shelter provided to individuals associated with anti-India activities in Canada.

    "We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law. Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," the official statement stated.

    The government urged the Canadian government to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil. 

    The statement also highlights the worrisome sympathy expressed by Canadian political figures for these elements and the leniency shown in Canada towards various illegal activities, including murders, human trafficking, and organized crime. India categorically rejects any attempts to link the Indian government to such developments.

    On Monday, Canada declared that it is actively pursuing credible allegations that connect Indian government agents to the killing of the Sikh separatist leader, further straining diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    In an emergency statement to the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted that any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen constitutes an unacceptable violation of Canada's sovereignty.

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45, was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a significant Sikh population, on June 18. Nijjar had been a staunch supporter of an independent Khalistani state and was designated as a "terrorist" by India in July 2020.

