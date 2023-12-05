Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    About 2000 Sabarimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations

    The Indian Railways cancelled several trains in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. However, this has put Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees in trouble and they about 2000 devotees are stranded at Chengannur railway station.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala pilgrims from various states were stranded as several train services were canceled due to Cyclone Michaung. Around 2000 Ayyappa devotees were stuck at Chengannur railway station, the gateway to Sabarimala.

    Several trains have been canceled by the Indian Railways due to cyclone Michaung. There is no certainty as to when the services will resume as heavy rains continue, including in Chennai. Due to this, Sabarimala pilgrims from neighbouring states were also trapped. The Chengannur railway station and its surroundings are full of pilgrims who have come down the hill after darshan. The pilgrims' rest area at the station was reportedly overcrowded.

    The number of days that this can go on is another concern for the officials. A large number of people lack enough money to survive. How to move forward if one has to stay longer is still unclear. Authorities have announced the cancellation of thirty-five long-distance services. Many consider using alternative methods to get to their native. Yet many devotees abandoned their intentions because of the expense and duration of buses and parallel vehicles.

    Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, which formed over the Bay of Bengal and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, is likely to make landfall near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla during the forenoon of Tuesday, December 5, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).  The cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 km per hour, gusting to 110 km per hour.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at 63 locations across the state

    BREAKING: Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport resumes operations

    Lakhbir Singh Rode, nephew of Bhindranwale, dies in Pakistan: Report

    BREAKING: Massive Lokayuktha raids in Bengaluru at over 60 locations

    Cyclone Michaung likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today, 8 dead in Chennai rain

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at 63 locations across the state

    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know

    Aakash Chopra's critical verdict on Suryakumar Yadav role as a T20 captain

    BREAKING: Cyclone Michaung: Chennai airport resumes operations

